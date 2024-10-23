DK Metcalf Injury: Won't practice Wed. or Thurs.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Metcalf (knee) will miss Seattle's next two practices and then have his sprained MCL evaluated on Friday, before the team makes a decision on his status for Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Metcalf's chances of suiting up Week 8 will rest largely on the extent of his participation level at Friday's practice, but it sounds like the Seahawks won't have any updates on the star wide receiver's health until then. It's been reported that Metcalf suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain during Seattle's win over the Falcons in Week 7, an injury of lesser severity, but there's no guarantee he'll be able to avoid missing any time. Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will lead Geno Smith's wide receiver room if Metcalf can't go versus Buffalo, with Jake Bobo also stepping up in three-wide sets.