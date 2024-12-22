DK Metcalf News: Breaks scoreless streak Sunday

Metcalf had three receptions on seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

The Seahawks continued to manage Metcalf's lingering shoulder injury during the practice week, but it did not affect his availability for Sunday's contest. The physical wideout finally hit pay dirt with a 25-yard grab in the second quarter after scoring his last touchdown back in Week 7. Metcalf has fallen out of favor to Jaxon Smith-Njigba as Geno Smith's favorite target in the second half of the season, so it was encouraging for fantasy managers to see their guy get back in the mix despite finishing behind JSN in receiving yet again. The 27-year-old Metcalf will attempt to build off this positive performance against the Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 17.