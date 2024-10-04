DK Metcalf News: Cleared for Week 5

Metcalf (hand) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Metcalf missed a practice last week and was limited this Thursday, but the hand injury doesn't seem to be having much impact on his role or production. He caught seven of 12 targets for 104 yards in Monday's 42-29 loss to the Lions, and he's accounted for 23 percent of Seattle's targets and 43 percent of the team's air yards this season.