Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DK Metcalf headshot

DK Metcalf News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Metcalf (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Arizona, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

His downgrade from limited participation Wednesday to non-participation Thursday appears to have been about maintenance rather than indicating any kind of setback. Metcalf played through the same shoulder injury last week after missing two practices, catching four of nine targets for 66 yards in a 26-21 win over the Jets.

DK Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now