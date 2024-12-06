DK Metcalf News: Cleared to play

Metcalf (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Arizona, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

His downgrade from limited participation Wednesday to non-participation Thursday appears to have been about maintenance rather than indicating any kind of setback. Metcalf played through the same shoulder injury last week after missing two practices, catching four of nine targets for 66 yards in a 26-21 win over the Jets.