DK Metcalf headshot

DK Metcalf News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Metcalf (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Metcalf played through the same injury the past couple weeks and handled his normal workload in wins over the Jets and Cardinals. He's caught at least four passes for 49-plus yards in four straight games since returning from a knee injury but hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7.

DK Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks
