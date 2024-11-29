Fantasy Football
DK Metcalf News: Cleared to play Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Metcalf (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at the Jets, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The Seahawks seemingly were being cautious when they held Metcalf out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. There was no sign of trouble last week, when he led the team in route share (92 percent) and caught four of five targets for 59 yards in a 16-6 win over the Cardinals.

