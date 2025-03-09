DK Metcalf News: Dealt to Pittsburgh

Metcalf was traded to the Steelers in exchange for a second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, before signing five-year, $150 million contract Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Metcalf will officially have his trade request granted, heading to Pittsburgh after six seasons with the Seahawks. The wide receiver is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 66 of 108 targets for 992 yards and five touchdowns over 15 regular-season contests with Seattle. The 27-year-old will now be under contract through the 2030 season, earning the largest contract for a non-quarterback in Pittsburgh's franchise history. As it sits right now, the Steelers do not have any quarterbacks under contract for the 2025 season, but it's possible that Metcalf reunites with his former teammate Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh.