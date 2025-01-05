DK Metcalf News: Finishes down year on high note

Metcalf caught three of five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-25 win over the Rams.

Metcalf gave managers still competing in Week 18 a solid fantasy score after a rough go of things in the second half of the season. The physical wideout finished just eight yards shy of his fourth 1,000-yard campaign, while finishing with a career-low five touchdowns. After being involved in potential trade rumors in the final year of his current deal with Seattle-- coupled with the emergence of WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- it wouldn't be a shock to see Metcalf donning different team colors in 2025. Wherever he winds up calling home this upcoming offseason, it is clear that the 26-year-old Metcalf still possesses big-play ability if he can operate as a team's top option.