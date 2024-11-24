DK Metcalf News: Four grabs against Cards

Metcalf caught four of five targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cardinals.

Offense was at a premium on a rainy afternoon in Seattle, and Metcalf fell short of 60 receiving yards for only the fourth time in nine appearances this season. The 26-year-old wideout has managed an 11-129-0 line on 14 targets over two games since returning from a knee injury, but he'll look to break out in Week 13 against the Jets.