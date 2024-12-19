Fantasy Football
DK Metcalf News: Full participant Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 4:15pm

Metcalf (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Metcalf followed up Wednesday's absence with full participation one day later, setting him up to continue to play through a shoulder issue for a fourth consecutive contest. In the previous three outings, he gathered in 11 of 18 targets for 143 yards and no touchdowns.

