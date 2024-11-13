Fantasy Football
DK Metcalf News: Full practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Metcalf (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Coach Mike Macdonald said earlier Wednesday that Metcalf would be limited in his return to practice, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. However, Metcalf practiced without a cap on his reps, clearly taking advantage of the Seahawks' Week 10 bye to get healthy. He'll thus be available this weekend for the first time since he sustained a sprained MCL back in Week 7.

