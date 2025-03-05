Fantasy Football
DK Metcalf News: Puts in trade request

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 5:47pm

Metcalf requested a trade from the Seahawks on Wednesday, and Seattle has agreed to explore moving the wideout, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf -- who has one year left on his contract -- is seeking a new deal, so any trade would likely be contingent on the acquiring team being willing to extend him. The 27-year-old wideout is coming off a season in which he posted a 66-992-5 receiving line over 15 games, and while that level of production represented a step back from previous years, Metcalf is still likely to draw ample interest around the league from teams looking to add a field-stretching playmaker. Seattle released longtime slot wideout Tyler Lockett on Wednesday, so the team's receiving corps could look dramatically different in 2025 if Metcalf is ultimately traded.

