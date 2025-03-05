DK Metcalf News: Requests trade

Metcalf has requested a trade from the Seahawks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN report.

Per Schefter, Metcalf, who has one year left on his contract, would like a new deal, while Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Seattle is inclined to explore trading the wideout. On the heels of recording a 66/992/5 receiving line in 15 regular-season games, the 27-year-old figures to draw ample interest from teams looking to add an impact pass-catcher ahead of the 2025 NFL campaign. Prior to Wednesday's news that Metcalf is seeking a trade, it was also revealed that the Seahawks intend to move on from fellow wide receiver Tyler Lockett.