Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DK Metcalf headshot

DK Metcalf News: Solid numbers in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 7:37pm

Metcalf (knee) finished with seven receptions (nine targets) for 70 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over San Francisco.

Metcalf returned from a knee injury sustained in Week 7 to reclaim his starting role in an upset victory for Seattle. The physically-gifted wideout saw his usual allotment of targets (nine) while Jaxon Smith-Njigba (10-110-0) stayed hot with his star teammate returning Sunday. A healthy Metcalf should be considered a plus fantasy play against Arizona next Sunday.

DK Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now