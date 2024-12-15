D'Marco Jackson Injury: Set to miss rest of regular season

Jackson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jackson injured his ankle last Sunday against the Giants and had already been ruled out for this Sunday's Week 15 game against Washington. With his move to IR, the linebacker is now ineligible to return during the regular season. Jackson finishes the NFL campaign with a career-high 14 tackles (eight solo) while playing primarily on special teams.