Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
D'Marco Jackson headshot

D'Marco Jackson Injury: Won't suit up Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's clash against the Commanders, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Jackson hurt his ankle in the second quarter this past Sunday against the Giants and didn't return. The third-year linebacker was unable to practice all week and will thus miss Sunday's matchup against Washington. Jackson hasn't played a defensive snap in any of his past seven contests, but he's a core special-teamer for the Saints.

D'Marco Jackson
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now