D'Marco Jackson News: Re-signs with Bears for two years

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Jackson re-signed with the Bears on a two-year, $7.5 million contract Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Jackson can earn up to $10.5 million on his new contract with incentives. He made the first four starts of his three-year NFL career during the 2025 regular season while appearing in 16 games. The 27-year-old linebacker spent the preceding two seasons with the Saints.

