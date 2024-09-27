D'Marco Jackson News: Ready for Week 4

Jackson (calf) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Atlanta, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jackson missed the first three games of the regular season due to a calf injury he sustained during training camp. Jackson mostly played on special teams in 2023, but he could see playing time with the first-team defense Sunday after Demario Davis was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.