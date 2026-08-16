Domani Jackson News: Practices Sunday
Jackson (core) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Jackson appears to have fully recovered from his offseason core surgery. The rookie sixth-rounder's training camp debut is just the beginning, as he will need to prove that he can be a key contributor on special teams to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
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