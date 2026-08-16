Dominic Richardson News: Finds work in Tennessee
The Titans signed Richardson to a contract Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Richardson was waived by the Cowboys in early August. The undrafted free agent out of Tulsa joins the Titans as additional preseason depth. With running back Kalel Mullings (hip) still nursing an injury, Richardson could see some depth reps in Sunday's preseason showdown with the Seahawks.
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