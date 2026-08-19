Dominic Richardson News: Let go by Tennessee
The Titans waived Richardson on Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Richardson was signed by the Titans on Sunday, making his tenure with the organization very short. The running back was waived to make room for D'Ernest Johnson on the roster, who the Titans signed in a corresponding move. Richardson will now be placed on waivers, and if he clears will become a free agent able to sign with any organization.
Dominic Richardson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app