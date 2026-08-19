Dominic Richardson headshot

Dominic Richardson News: Let go by Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

The Titans waived Richardson on Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson was signed by the Titans on Sunday, making his tenure with the organization very short. The running back was waived to make room for D'Ernest Johnson on the roster, who the Titans signed in a corresponding move. Richardson will now be placed on waivers, and if he clears will become a free agent able to sign with any organization.

Dominic Richardson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app