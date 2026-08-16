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Dominick Puni Injury: Dealing with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Puni (concussion) was unavailable for the 49ers' preseason practice Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Puni is dealing with a concussion, which he likely suffered in the team's 19-13 preseason loss to the Titans on Thursday. The offensive lineman will have a couple more chances to return to the practice field prior to the team's preseason matchup with the Chargers on Thursday.

Dominick Puni
San Francisco 49ers
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