Dominick Puni Injury: Dealing with concussion

Puni (concussion) was unavailable for the 49ers' preseason practice Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Puni is dealing with a concussion, which he likely suffered in the team's 19-13 preseason loss to the Titans on Thursday. The offensive lineman will have a couple more chances to return to the practice field prior to the team's preseason matchup with the Chargers on Thursday.