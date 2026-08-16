Dominick Puni Injury: Dealing with concussion
Puni (concussion) was unavailable for the 49ers' preseason practice Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Puni is dealing with a concussion, which he likely suffered in the team's 19-13 preseason loss to the Titans on Thursday. The offensive lineman will have a couple more chances to return to the practice field prior to the team's preseason matchup with the Chargers on Thursday.
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