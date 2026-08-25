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Dominique Hampton Injury: Let go by Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Titans waived Hampton (undisclosed) with an injury designation Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Hampton is headed to waivers despite having just signed with the team earlier this month. The 26-year-old will likely revert to Tennessee's injured reserve should he clear waivers.

Dominique Hampton
 Free Agent
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