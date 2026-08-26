Dominique Hampton Injury: Reverts to IR
Hampton (undisclosed) reverted to the Titans' injured reserve list Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
The Titans waived Hampton with an injury designation Tuesday. The linebacker cleared waivers and will now spend the entirety of the 2026 regular season on IR unless he is waived with an injury settlement.
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