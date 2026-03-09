Dominique Robinson News: Inking one-year deal with Houston
Robinson agreed to terms Monday on a one-year contract with the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Robinson spent the last four seasons handling a depth role at defensive end for Chicago, and he'll now settle into a similar gig within Houston's vaunted pass rush corps. Since entering the NFL, the 2022 fifth-round pick has compiled a total of 3.5 sacks.
