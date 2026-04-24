Domonique Orange News: Snagged by Minnesota

The Vikings selected Orange in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 82nd overall.

Orange (6-foot-2, 322 pounds) emerged as an effective run stopper while starting the last 2.5 of his four total seasons at Iowa State, though he totaled only 1.0 sack in his collegiate career. He pencils in as the backup and No. 2 rotational man at nose tackle behind fellow rookie Caleb Banks (foot), whom Minnesota selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 18 overall. Banks is recovering from a fractured foot and expected to be healthy around June, so Orange could benefit from increased reps throughout the spring and early summer.