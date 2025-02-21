Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donald Parham headshot

Donald Parham News: Signs with Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 1:21pm

Parham signed a one-year contract with the Steelers on Friday.

Parham went undrafted in 2019 but caught on with the Chargers a year later and ended up starting 23 of his 47 regular-season games from 2020 to 2023. He's the tallest tight end in the league, but perhaps also the thinnest, listed at 6-foot-8, 237 pounds. The Chargers put him to use near the goal line, with Parham recording 11 TDs among his 67 career receptions. He was released in August and then spent part of the season on Denver's practice squad, never appearing in a game. Parham will turn 28 shortly before the start of the 2025 campaign and has his work cut out for him to earn a roster spot.

Donald Parham
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now