Donaven McCulley News: Signed with Miami

The Dolphins signed McCulley as an undrafted free agent Friday.

McCulley played at Indiana for four years, starting 15 total games, before transferring to Michigan in 2025. The wide receiver produced 588 yards and three touchdowns on 39 catches over 13 starts for the Wolverines. The Dolphins drafted three wide receivers this year and have acquired a wealth of depth to fill the room, so surviving past training camp will be quite the challenge for any additional signings, such as McCulley.