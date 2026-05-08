Donaven McCulley News: Signs with Miami

The Dolphins signed McCulley as an undrafted free agent Friday.

McCulley played at Indiana for four years and started 15 games before transferring to Michigan in 2025. The wide receiver produced 588 yards and three touchdowns on 39 catches over 13 starts for the Wolverines. The Dolphins drafted three wide receivers this year and have acquired a wealth of depth to fill the room, so surviving training camp will be quite the challenge for McCulley.