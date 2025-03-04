Dondrea Tillman News: Sticking around Denver

Tillman was tendered by the Broncos on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Tillman will stick around Denver after entering the offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent, earning $960,000 in 2025. The linebacker is coming off of a rookie campaign in which he compiled 23 total tackles (13 solo), including 5.0 sacks, while playing in 12 regular-season games. Tillman will likely operate as a top reserve option behind Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper again next season.