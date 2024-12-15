Fantasy Football
Donovan Edwards headshot

Donovan Edwards News: Sitting out bowl game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Edwards won't play for Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl versus Alabama on Dec. 31, per TheWolverine.com.

Edwards will forego the final game of his collegiate career and begin prepping for the NFL Draft. Throughout his four seniors with the Wolverines, he has carried the ball 422 times for 2251 yards and 19 touchdowns in addition to catching 86 passes for 797 yards and another four scores.

