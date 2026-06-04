Donovan Ezeiruaku Injury: Progressing in recovery

Ezeiruaku (hip) participated in some drills during the Cowboys' OTAs, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Per Archer, Ezeiruaku was not taking part in a team session, so there's evidently still some work to do before he's back to full strength. As long as he's healthy, he projects to play a major role on the edge in 2026 along with offseason trade acquisition Rashan Gary and rookie first-rounder Malachi Lawrence.