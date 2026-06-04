Donovan Ezeiruaku headshot

Donovan Ezeiruaku Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Ezeiruaku (hip) participated in some drills during the Cowboys' OTAs, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Per Archer, Ezeiruaku was not taking part in a team session, so there's evidently still some work to do before he's back to full strength. As long as he's healthy, he projects to play a major role on the edge in 2026 along with offseason trade acquisition Rashan Gary and rookie first-rounder Malachi Lawrence.

Donovan Ezeiruaku
Dallas Cowboys
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