Donovan Ezeiruaku Injury: Progressing in recovery
Ezeiruaku (hip) participated in some drills during the Cowboys' OTAs, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Per Archer, Ezeiruaku was not taking part in a team session, so there's evidently still some work to do before he's back to full strength. As long as he's healthy, he projects to play a major role on the edge in 2026 along with offseason trade acquisition Rashan Gary and rookie first-rounder Malachi Lawrence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Ezeiruaku See More
-
NFL Picks
Last-Minute 2025 NFL Draft Betting Picks: Best Bets and ParlaysApril 24, 2025
-
NFL Draft
2025 NFL Draft: Final First Round Mario MockApril 24, 2025
-
NFL Draft
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting the First-Round Picks and SurprisesApril 23, 2025
-
NFL Draft
2025 Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Top Picks, Trades and InsightsApril 17, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Ezeiruaku See More