Donovan Ezeiruaku Injury: Recovering from hip surgery

Ezeiruaku is five weeks removed from a hip procedure that will limit his participate in offseason activities, though he is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Ezeiruaku suited up for all 17 regular-season games in his rookie year, totaling 40 tackles (20 solo), including 2.0 sacks, plus one forced fumble. He wasn't listed on any of Dallas' final injury reports, but it appears he managed that production while combating a hip issue. As long as he's ready for the start of training camp, Ezeiruaku's recovery shouldn't impede his ability to take a step forward in his development for Year 2.