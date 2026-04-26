Donovan Smith News: Headed for retirement
Smith announced his retirement Sunday.
Smith played nine seasons in the NFL, including eight with Tampa Bay and one in Kansas City, and he won Super Bowls with both franchises. The 2015 second-round pick started all 136 games he played in his career, and he went unsigned throughout the 2025 season.
Donovan Smith
Free Agent
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