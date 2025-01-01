Fantasy Football
Donovan Wilson Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Wilson (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Wilson suffered a knee injury during the Cowboys' Week 17 blowout loss to the Eagles, and he finished the game with one solo tackle while playing 41 defensive snaps. His practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Commanders.

Donovan Wilson
Dallas Cowboys
