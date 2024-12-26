Donovan Wilson Injury: Misses practice Thursday

Wilson (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

The safety was not listed on Wednesday's injury report. Wilson dealt with an elbow injury ahead of the Cowboys' Week 16 win over the Buccaneers but did not have to miss the game. The seventh-year pro has played on at least 67 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps in all 15 games this season, but Israel Mukuamu and Juanyeh Thomas are the team's backup safeties if he can't go Sunday against the Eagles.