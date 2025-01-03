Fantasy Football
Donovan Wilson

Donovan Wilson Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Wilson (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson appeared to aggravate his knee injury in the Cowboys' Week 17 loss to the Eagles, but he has a chance to play in the team's regular-season finale Sunday after logging a week of limited practice sessions. If the 29-year-old safety is unable to suit up in Week 18, Israel Mukuamu is expected to start alongside Malik Hooker in Dallas' secondary.

Donovan Wilson
Dallas Cowboys

