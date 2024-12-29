Donovan Wilson News: Suiting up Sunday
Wilson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
After practicing Wednesday, Wilson landed on the injury report as a non-participant Thursday but returned with a limited session Friday. He'll ultimately keep his perfect attendance intact this season and should handle a starting role. Over his first 15 appearances, he logged 79 tackles (41 solo), including 3.5 sacks, five pass defenses, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception.
