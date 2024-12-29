Fantasy Football
Donovan Wilson

Donovan Wilson News: Suiting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Wilson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

After practicing Wednesday, Wilson landed on the injury report as a non-participant Thursday but returned with a limited session Friday. He'll ultimately keep his perfect attendance intact this season and should handle a starting role. Over his first 15 appearances, he logged 79 tackles (41 solo), including 3.5 sacks, five pass defenses, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception.

Donovan Wilson
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
