Wilson recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 47-9 loss to the Lions.

This was Wilson's first sack since the 2022 season, when he posted 5.0 sacks before failing to post a sack in 2023. Wilson now has 30 sacks, two pass breakups, an interception and a sack through six games as the Cowboys' starting strong safety. He should remain a high-end IDP option with a solid floor from his tackling performance.