D'Onta Foreman Injury: Dealing with ankle issue

Foreman (ankle) isn't in line to practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

In the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Commanders, Foreman was on the field for 21 of a possible 62 snaps en route to carrying nine times for 44 yards and catching his only target for 16 yards, while working in tandem with Jerome Ford's (36 snaps, nine carries, three catches). With a Wednesday absence looming, Foreman's status for Sunday's game against the Eagles is now worth monitoring.