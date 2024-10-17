D'Onta Foreman Injury: Logs limited practice

Foreman (groin) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

In this past weekend's 20-16 loss to the Eagles, Foreman logged 20 snaps en route to recording 31 yards on 10 carries and 16 yards on two catches. While fellow RB Jerome Ford -- who was limited to four snaps in Week 6 after sustaining a hamstring injury -- didn't practice Wednesday, the Browns' backfield for Sunday's contest against the Bengals is expected to be bolstered by the anticipated return of Nick Chubb (knee). In that context, Foreman, assuming his availability, would likely work in a time-share (that would also include Pierre Strong) this weekend, regardless of Ford's status.