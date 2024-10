Foreman (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

There are a bunch of moving parts in the Cleveland backfield, with Jerome Ford (hamstring) missing a second straight practice Thursday while Nick Chubb (knee) was a full participant again. Foreman lands in the middle, having logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, but he may not have much of a role with Chubb on track to return for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.