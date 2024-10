Foreman (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Foreman avoided an injury designation with full participation in Friday's practice. Pierre Strong (hamstring) will also be available in a change-of-pace role behind Jerome Ford, while Nick Chubb (knee) has been ruled out and won't make his season debut. Foreman has 29 carries for 93 rushing yards over the last four games.