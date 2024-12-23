D'Onta Foreman News: Costly fumble in loss

Foreman had two carries for one yard and lost a fumble in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Bengals in Week 16.

Foreman was active for the first time since Week 8, and his activity ended quickly. After lead back Jerome Ford's 66-yard run set up the Browns inside the red zone on Cleveland's first possession, Foreman entered the game. He had a two carries inside the five-yard line and lost a fumble on the second one. His presence in the game ended after two snaps, and Pierre Strong was used as the primary backup from then on. Foreman has a one-year deal and is unlikely to be part of the Browns' roster reconstruction in 2025.