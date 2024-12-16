Fantasy Football
D'Onta Foreman headshot

D'Onta Foreman News: Could be active Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 6:28am

Foreman, who was a healthy inactive for Week 15, could join the active roster next week as Nick Chubb sustained a season-ending broken foot in Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs.

Foreman has been a missing person for nine straight weeks since both Chubb and Jerome Ford were both healthy. Ford is expected to carry the backfield load for the Browns with Chubb out, but Foreman could be in the mix.

D'Onta Foreman
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
