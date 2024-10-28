D'Onta Foreman News: Five touches in win

Foreman had five carries for 26 yards in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Ravens in Week 8.

Foreman, the only running back other than Nick Chubb to get a carry, played 13 snaps compared to Pierre Strong's 14. This was Chubb's second game back, and his workload increased. Cleveland's top back barely played in the second half last week (one carry), but he had six carries following halftime Sunday, as his snap count increased from 30 to 42. The stronger Chubb gets post-injury, along with the return of Jerome Ford (hamstring), the further marginalized Foreman's role will become.