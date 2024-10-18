D'Onta Foreman News: Part of Week 7 backfield mix

Foreman (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reports.

Foreman will suit up after practicing without limitations Friday. He was listed as limited both Wednesday and Thursday. The Browns will be without Jerome Ford (hamstring) but expect to welcome back Nick Chubb (knee, questionable) in the backfield, which could result in minimal changes to Foreman's workload. Foreman has three games with 0-5 touches and three with 10-15 touches this season, but he's averaging just 3.2 YPC and has yet to score a touchdown.