Dontae McMillan News: Baltimore bolsters backfield

The Ravens signed McMillan as an undrafted free agent Friday, Justin Robertson of the team's official site reports.

McMillan spent his three-year college career at Eastern Michigan, amassing 177 rushes for 1,014 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns over 12 games in 2025. The running back also added 33 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns through the air, displaying some dual-threat potential. If McMillan can work his way up the depth chart and supplant Rasheen Ali as the third back behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, he may have a shot at a handful of touches per contest. Ali is a valued kick returner, so McMillan will likely have to display some special-teams prowess to earn a spot on the roster.