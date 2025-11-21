Among seven wide receivers listed on the Packers' Week 12 injury report, Christian Watson (knee), Romeo Doubs (wrist) and Bo Melton (shoulder) don't have designations, while Wicks, Matthew Golden (shoulder\/wrist) and Savion Williams (foot) are listed as questionable, and Jayden Reed (foot\/shoulder, IR) was ruled out. Wicks' status will be clarified approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but even if he's available he's mustered just an 18-181-0 line on 30 targets across eight appearances this season.