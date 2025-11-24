Wicks has managed to play through his calf injury in each of Green Bay's last three games, but he now faces a short week of prep ahead of Thursday's divisional contest against the Lions. Matthew Golden (wrist) and Jayden Reed (foot\/shoulder) are both also listed as limited Monday and could be candidates to retake the field on Thanksgiving Day, though the latter playmaker officially remains on IR. If Golden and\/or Reed remain sidelined, though, Wicks will get a chance to handle expanded target volume versus the Lions, provided he's able to suit up.